BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners acquires interests in three Gulf of Mexico pipelines

Dec 28 Shell Midstream Partners Lp :

* Shell Midstream Partners LP says acquisition was funded with borrowings under shell midstream partners' revolving credit facilities

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - acquired 10% interest in Proteus Oil Pipeline Company LLC 10% interest in endymion oil pipeline from BP

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Shell Midstream Partners LP- terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of Shell Midstream Partners

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - also acquired 1pct interest in Cleopatra Gas gathering from BP

* Shell Midstream Partners LP acquires interests in three Gulf of Mexico pipelines