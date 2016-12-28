版本:
BRIEF-Gas Natural Inc shareholders approve merger with First Reserve

Dec 28 Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural Inc. Shareholders approve merger with first reserve

* Gas Natural Inc - Gas Natural and First Reserve continue to expect to complete transaction in second half of 2017

* Gas Natural Inc - over 73.0 percent of outstanding shares voted, with 98.2 percent approving proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
