BRIEF-Neurometrix announces $7 mln private placement of preferred stock and warrants

Dec 28 Neurometrix Inc :

* Neurometrix announces $7.0 million private placement of preferred stock and warrants

* Neurometrix- entered into definitive securities purchase agreement with healthcare dedicated institutional investor

* Neurometrix -proceeds of offering will be used for commercialization of quell,co's over counter wearable device for relief of chronic pain, in U.S

* Neurometrix- agreement is in connection with private placement of 7,000 shares of series e convertible preferred stock at price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
