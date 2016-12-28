版本:
BRIEF-MTGE Investment elects Julia Coronado to board of directors

Dec 28 MTGE Investment Corp

* MTGE investment Corp. elects Julia Coronado to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
