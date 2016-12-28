BRIEF-BGC Partners updates its Q4 outlook

Dec 28 BGC Partners Inc

* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Now expects its revenues for period to be around mid-point of range of its previously stated guidance

* Now expects its Q4 pre-tax distributable earnings to be around high-end of previously stated range

* Q4 revenue view $656.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S