版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-BGC Partners updates its Q4 outlook

Dec 28 BGC Partners Inc

* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Now expects its revenues for period to be around mid-point of range of its previously stated guidance

* Now expects its Q4 pre-tax distributable earnings to be around high-end of previously stated range

* Q4 revenue view $656.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐