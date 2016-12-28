版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-New York REIT says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend stockholders to vote "for" liquidation plan

Dec 28 New York REIT Inc

* Press release - leading independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend New York REIT stockholders vote "for" the plan of liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
