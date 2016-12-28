版本:
BRIEF-Fairmont Resources receives extension for Grabasa acquisition

Dec 28 Fairmont Resources

* Fairmont Resources Inc receives extension for Grabasa acquisition

* Fairmont Resources Inc - "we are optimistic that a financing solution is close at hand for completing acquisition of Grabasa"

* Has received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until Feb 22, 2017 from Spanish court in Badajoz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
