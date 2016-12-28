版本:
BRIEF-Pershing Square says NAV per share as of Dec 27 close was $18.50

Dec 28 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 December 2016 was USD 18.50

* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 27 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
