版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics Group announces 1-for-10 reverse split

Dec 28 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group announces 1-for-10 reverse split

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of outstanding common stock, which will be effective from December 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐