版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-PHH Corp to sell its non-GNMA mortgage servicing rights portfolio

Dec 28 Phh Corp

* Press release - PHH Corporation announces sale and subservicing agreements for its entire non-GNMA mortgage servicing rights portfolio

* Total proceeds from sale are expected to be approximately $912 million

* PHH - entered into an agreement with new residential investment for sale of its entire portfolio of mortgage servicing rights, related servicing advances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐