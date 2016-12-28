版本:
BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

Dec 28 Alere Inc

* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

* Arriva has filed an appeal with administrative law judge (ALJ) at CMS seeking to reinstate Arriva's billing status

* Alere Inc says expects a decision on its motions to enjoin on or about January 5, 2017

* Provided an update on decision by centers for Medicare & Medicaid services to revoke Arriva Medical's medicare billing privileges

* Alere Inc- Arriva filed complaint seeking to compel CMS to stay process regarding competitive bidding contract termination while ALJ appeal is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
