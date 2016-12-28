BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
Dec 28 Alere Inc
* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Arriva has filed an appeal with administrative law judge (ALJ) at CMS seeking to reinstate Arriva's billing status
* Alere Inc says expects a decision on its motions to enjoin on or about January 5, 2017
* Provided an update on decision by centers for Medicare & Medicaid services to revoke Arriva Medical's medicare billing privileges
* Alere Inc- Arriva filed complaint seeking to compel CMS to stay process regarding competitive bidding contract termination while ALJ appeal is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)