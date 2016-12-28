版本:
BRIEF-FCPT acquires four Burger King restaurant properties for $7.7 mln

Dec 28 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces acquisition of four Burger King restaurant properties for $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
