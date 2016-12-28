版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes appoints Ryan Levenson to board of directors

Dec 28 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - size of board's directors with term expiring at 2017 annual shareholder meeting shall automatically decrease from 3 to 2 members

* Great Lakes appoints Ryan Levenson to board of directors and announces agreement with Privet Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
