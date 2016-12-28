BRIEF-Conifex provides El Dorado project and corporate update

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
Dec 28 Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex provides El Dorado project and corporate update
* Announced it received syndication lenders take-up for a new $130 million secured revolving credit facility
* Conifex Timber says credit facility will have term of 5 years and be secured by substantially all of Conifex's assets (other than its bioenergy segment)
* Credit facility is being arranged to modernize and restart of its sawmill complex in El Dorado, Arkansas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc