BRIEF-Cuba Ventures appoints Tim Fernback as cfo

Dec 29 Cuba Ventures Corp :

* Cuba Ventures announces Tim Fernback as cfo and re-election of directors at the AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
