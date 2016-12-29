版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Wi-Lan, Funai Electric enter license agreement

Dec 29 Wi-Lan Inc :

* Press release - Wil-Lan and Funai enter license agreement

* Consideration to be paid to Wi-Lan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
