BRIEF-Flanigan's reports earnings $0.21/shr for 13 weeks ended Oct 1

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Flanigan's Enterprises Inc
* Flanigan's reports earnings
* Flanigan's Enterprises Inc - total revenues of $25 million for 13 weeks ended October 1, 2016
* Net income per common share basic and diluted for 13 weeks ended October 1, 2016 was $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
