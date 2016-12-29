版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Flanigan's reports earnings $0.21/shr for 13 weeks ended Oct 1

Dec 29 Flanigan's Enterprises Inc

* Flanigan's reports earnings

* Flanigan's Enterprises Inc - total revenues of $25 million for 13 weeks ended October 1, 2016

* Net income per common share basic and diluted for 13 weeks ended October 1, 2016 was $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐