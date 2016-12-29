版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Buhler Industries says sales for 2017 expected to increase slightly compared to 2016

Dec 29 Buhler Industries Inc :

* "sales for 2017 are expected to increase slightly compared to 2016"

* "weaker canadian dollar continues to have a significant negative impact on company"

* "lower commodity prices will continue to reduce demand for agriculture equipment" in 2017

* Buhler Industries reports year end earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐