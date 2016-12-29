版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Search Minerals Inc closes convertible debenture financing

Dec 29 Search Minerals Inc

* Search Minerals Inc closes convertible debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
