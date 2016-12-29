BRIEF-EIG Investors Corp commences registered exchange offer for its senior notes

Dec 29 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* EIG Investors Corp commences registered exchange offer for its senior notes

* Endurance International Group Holdings says commencement of an exchange offer for all of outstanding 10.875% senior notes due 2024 issued by co's unit

* Endurance International Group Holdings says exchange offer will commence on December 29, 2016 and expire on January 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: