版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Concerta tablets

Dec 29 Mylan NV

* Mylan launches generic Concerta tablets

* Mylan - U.S. launch of methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets usp, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, generic version of Janssen's Concerta tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐