BRIEF-Innocoll receives refusal to file letter from U.S. FDA for xaracoll new drug application

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Innocoll Holdings - FDA indicated xaracoll should be characterized as drug/device combination, which would require co submit additional information
* Innocoll - company will request a type a meeting with FDA to seek clarification of what additional information, if any, will be required
* Innocoll holdings - FDA determined that application, which was submitted in october 2016, was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review
* Innocoll - co will request type a meeting with fda to respond to several issues believed to be addressable
* Innocoll receives refusal to file letter from U.S. FDA for xaracoll(bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implants) new drug application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
