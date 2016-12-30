BRIEF-OPKO health provides update on hGH-CTP clinical programs

Dec 30 OPKO Health Inc :
* Initiated global pediatric phase 3 clinical study of
hGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient children
* OPKO Health - on primary endpoint of change in trunk fat
mass from baseline to 26 weeks,was no statistical difference
between hGH-CTP and placebo
* As a result, OPKO is undertaking further review of study
population as promptly as possible
* OPKO Health Inc - commenced data analysis of phase 3
clinical study of hGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO Health Inc - after unblinding study, OPKO identified
one or more outliers that may have affected primary outcome
* OPKO Health Inc says OPKO is responsible for conducting
clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and
commercializing product
* OPKO Health - under agreement, OPKO is responsible for
conducting clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for
registering,commercializing product
* OPKO Health provides update on hGH-CTP clinical programs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: