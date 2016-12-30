BRIEF-OPKO health provides update on hGH-CTP clinical programs

Dec 30 OPKO Health Inc :

* Initiated global pediatric phase 3 clinical study of hGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient children

* OPKO Health - on primary endpoint of change in trunk fat mass from baseline to 26 weeks,was no statistical difference between hGH-CTP and placebo

* As a result, OPKO is undertaking further review of study population as promptly as possible

* OPKO Health Inc - commenced data analysis of phase 3 clinical study of hGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults

* OPKO Health Inc - after unblinding study, OPKO identified one or more outliers that may have affected primary outcome

* OPKO Health Inc says OPKO is responsible for conducting clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing product

