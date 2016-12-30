BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas provides update on Atlantic Sunrise Project

Dec 30 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp :

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation provides update on Atlantic Sunrise Project, announces gas sale and purchase agreement

* Issuance of final EIS is a key step toward FERC's final decision on project, which is expected in early 2017

* Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction in mid-2017, allowing for a full in-service of project in mid-2018

* Also reported execution of a new definitive gas sale and purchase agreement with an undisclosed company

* Has agreed to sell additional 150,000 MMBTU/day of natural gas for 3 years commencing on full in-service of Atlantic Sunrise Project

* To increase committed sales on atlantic sunrise project utilizing capacity subscribed to by co or by third parties to about 1 BCF/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: