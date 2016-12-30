BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides update on strategic review process and announces changes to the board of directors

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Dec 30 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides update on strategic review process and announces changes to the board of directors
* Says L. Christopher Saenger resigned from the board
* Says D. Kyle Cerminara appointed to the board
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings says made significant progress in strategic, capital allocation review; evaluating means of enhancing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.