BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides update on strategic review process and announces changes to the board of directors

Dec 30 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides update on strategic review process and announces changes to the board of directors

* Says L. Christopher Saenger resigned from the board

* Says D. Kyle Cerminara appointed to the board

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings says made significant progress in strategic, capital allocation review; evaluating means of enhancing shareholder value