版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 2日 星期一 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-PCTEL Inc appoints David Neumann as CEO

Jan 2 Pctel Inc

* PCTEL appoints David Neumann as CEO

* PCTEL Inc says board also appointed Steve Levy, who currently serves on PCTEL board, as chairman

* PCTEL Inc says Marty Singer will serve as company's vice chair but will no longer serve as a director on company's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐