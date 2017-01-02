版本:
BRIEF-Ferroglobe Plc Executive Chairman Alan Kestenbaum resigns

Jan 2 Ferroglobe Plc

* Ferroglobe Executive Chairman Alan Kestenbaum resigns; continues as senior advisor; vice-chairman Javier Lopez Madrid appointed Executive Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
