BRIEF-Associated Bank announces leadership changes

Jan 2 Associated Banc-Corp

* Associated Bank announces leadership changes

* James Payne promoted to executive vice president and chief information and operations officer effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
