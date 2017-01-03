版本:
BRIEF-Elbit Systems awarded from Rafael two contracts for $35 million

Jan 3 Elbit Systems Ltd :

* Elbit Systems awarded from Rafael two contracts in a total amount of $35 million for supply of laser designators to countries in Asia-Pacific

* Elbit Systems - contracts will be performed over a three-year period and systems will be supplied by Rafael to two countries in Asia-Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
