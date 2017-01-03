BRIEF-Anaconda mining announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Jan 3 Anaconda Mining Inc :

* Anaconda Mining announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

* Chief Financial Officer Errol Farr, has informed company that he shall resign, effective March 31, 2017

* Until resignation date, Farr will remain with company to assist with a smooth transition to successor CFO

* Anaconda has already begun a process to identify a full-time replacement