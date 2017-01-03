BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure Corp appoints David Eva as CEO

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Capstone Infrastructure Corp :
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces appointment of David Eva as chief executive officer and director
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Paul Malan, senior partner of Icon Infrastructure Llp, has stepped down as executive chair of Capstone
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Malan will remain as chair of board of directors of corporation
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share