BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure Corp appoints David Eva as CEO

Jan 3 Capstone Infrastructure Corp :

* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces appointment of David Eva as chief executive officer and director

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Paul Malan, senior partner of Icon Infrastructure Llp, has stepped down as executive chair of Capstone

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Malan will remain as chair of board of directors of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
