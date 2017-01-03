版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Just energy group announces credit agreement capacity increase of $50 million

Jan 3 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Just Energy Group announces credit agreement capacity increase of $50 million

* Just Energy - amended, restated credit facility with syndicate of lenders to increase capacity under credit facility by CDN $50 million to $342.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐