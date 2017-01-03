版本:
BRIEF-Tangoe confirms receipt of acquisition proposals

Jan 3 Tangoe Inc

* Confirms receipt of acquisition proposals

* Unlikely to meet financial restatement deadline to remain in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements

* Confirmed that it has received two non-binding acquisition proposals

* Has retained stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated as financial advisor

* One offer from Marlin Management Company to buy outstanding shares of Co not already owned by marlin, for $7.50 in cash per share

* Got joint proposal from Clearlake Capital Group, and Vector Capital Management to acquire all outstanding common shares of Tangoe

* Joint proposal from Clearlake and Vector to acquire all outstanding common shares of Tangoe for $7.00 in cash per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
