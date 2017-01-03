BRIEF-Tangoe confirms receipt of acquisition proposals

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Tangoe Inc
* Confirms receipt of acquisition proposals
* Unlikely to meet financial restatement deadline to remain in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Confirmed that it has received two non-binding acquisition proposals
* Has retained stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated as financial advisor
* One offer from Marlin Management Company to buy outstanding shares of Co not already owned by marlin, for $7.50 in cash per share
* Got joint proposal from Clearlake Capital Group, and Vector Capital Management to acquire all outstanding common shares of Tangoe
* Joint proposal from Clearlake and Vector to acquire all outstanding common shares of Tangoe for $7.00 in cash per share
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share