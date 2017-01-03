版本:
BRIEF-Allot Communications names Erez Antebi as CEO

Jan 3 Allot Communications Ltd :

* Allot Communications announces that Erez Antebi has been appointed as Allot's new president & ceo

* Allot Communications Ltd says Erez Antebi will be replacing Andrei Elefant as ceo

* Allot Communications - Elefant has agreed to assist Antebi during transition period, thereafter, to continue to serve in position of chief strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
