BRIEF-Allot Communications names Erez Antebi as CEO

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Allot Communications Ltd :
* Allot Communications announces that Erez Antebi has been appointed as Allot's new president & ceo
* Allot Communications Ltd says Erez Antebi will be replacing Andrei Elefant as ceo
* Allot Communications - Elefant has agreed to assist Antebi during transition period, thereafter, to continue to serve in position of chief strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: