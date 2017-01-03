版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group posts 592,000 daily average revenue trades in Dec., down 6 pct

Jan 3 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for December 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* 592 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTs) in Dec., 6 pct lower than prior year and 19 pct lower than prior month

* Ending client equity of $85.5 billion, 27 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month for December

* Ending client credit balances of $41.5 billion in Dec, 13 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct lower than prior month

* 385 thousand client accounts in Dec, 16 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐