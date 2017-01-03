BRIEF-Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture

Jan 3 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture

* Biolife Solutions Inc - Biolife will convert its outstanding loan to JV into a capital contribution

* Announced restructuring of its biologistex CCM LLC joint venture formed with SAVSU Technologies LLC

* Biolife Solutions Inc - SAVSU will contribute all of its cold chain related operations, technology, IP and assets to JV

* Biolife Solutions Inc - Mike Rice, Biolife CEO, will remain a member of JV's management committee

* Biolife Solutions - ownership interest in JV to initially be reduced from 52 pct to 45 pct; JV's operating results to no longer be consolidated with co's results

* Biolife Solutions - to market and sell EVO subscriptions, provide ongoing fulfillment, customer support for 20 pct commission on revenue from sales, marketing