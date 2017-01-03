BRIEF-Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture

Jan 3 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Biolife will convert its
outstanding loan to JV into a capital contribution
* Announced restructuring of its biologistex CCM LLC joint
venture formed with SAVSU Technologies LLC
* Biolife Solutions Inc - SAVSU will contribute all of its
cold chain related operations, technology, IP and assets to JV
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Mike Rice, Biolife CEO, will
remain a member of JV's management committee
* Biolife Solutions - ownership interest in JV to initially
be reduced from 52 pct to 45 pct; JV's operating results to no
longer be consolidated with co's results
* Biolife Solutions - to market and sell EVO subscriptions,
provide ongoing fulfillment, customer support for 20 pct
commission on revenue from sales, marketing
