BRIEF-GeoPark announces further drilling success in Colombia

Jan 3 GeoPark Ltd
* GeoPark announces further drilling success in Colombia and
hitting year-end production targets
* GeoPark - fully funded 2017 work program includes a base
case with capital expenditures of $80-90 million to accelerate
production growth by 20-25 pct
* GeoPark Ltd says estimated exit production for 2017 of
30,000+ boepd
* GeoPark Ltd - capital expenditures of $80-90 million to
accelerate production growth by 20-25 pct to 26,500-27,500 boepd
for 2017
* Geopark - about 70-75 pct of capital expenditures in 2017
allocated to Colombia where co is to continue exploring,
appraising Tigana/Jacana oil field trend
