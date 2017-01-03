BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

Jan 3 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc
* Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic
alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board of directors has
initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic
alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board has established a special
committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - company also intends to
streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and
cash resources
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says has engaged Ladenburg
Thalmann & Co. Inc. To act as its strategic financial advisor
for review process
* Nivalis Therapeutics - intends to complete its ongoing
SNO-7 trial of cavosonstat in patients with cf who are currently
taking kalydeco (ivacaftor)
* Nivalis Therapeutics - to explore and review a range of
strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value from
clinical assets and cash resources
* Nivalis Therapeutics - potential strategic alternatives
that may be explored include acquisition, merger, business
combination other strategic deals
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - ongoing SNO-7 trial of
cavosonstat in patients with cf is expected to be completed in
Q1 of 2017
