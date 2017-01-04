版本:
BRIEF-Greenspace Brands enters share purchase agreement for Nothing But Nature acquisition

Jan 3 Greenspace Brands Inc

* Greenspace Brands Inc. enters into share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Nothing But Nature

* Greenspace Brands Inc says agreement replaces binding memorandum of understanding signed by parties on December 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
