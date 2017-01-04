BRIEF-Moovly Media announces private placement

Jan 4 Moovly Media Inc

* Moovly Media announces private placement

* Moovly Media Inc - announces a brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.1 million

* Says net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to fund sales and marketing growth of company