BRIEF-BGC Partners acquires Besso Insurance Group

Jan 4 BGC Partners Inc :

* BGC Partners acquires Besso Insurance Group

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive upon closing

* Robert Dowman and Russell Nichols will become joint CEOs, each reporting to Shaun Lynn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
