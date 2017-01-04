BRIEF-Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Jan 4 Assurant Inc :
* Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency, Inc.
* Assurant Inc - acquisition will have minimal impact to Assurant's gaap earnings in 2017.
* Assurant Inc - deal for $125 million
* Deal with a potential earnout of up to $25 million
* Assurant Inc - expects deal to generate roughly $25 million of incremental annualized net earned premium and fee income in 2017
* Assurant Inc - Green Tree Insurance Agency will be an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of assurant with offices in Rapid city, SD and St. Paul, MN
* Assurant Inc - agreed to acquire Green Tree Insurance Agency, Inc from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walter Investment Management Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.