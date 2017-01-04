版本:
BRIEF-Cambrex appoints Tom Vadaketh as chief financial officer

Jan 4 Cambrex Corp :

* Cambrex appoints Tom Vadaketh as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Cambrex Corp - Greg Sargen, cfo at Cambrex, will transition to a newly-created role, executive vice president, corporate development and strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
