BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp. announces execution of agreement to Assurant, Inc.

Jan 4 Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp. Announces execution of definitive agreement for sale of insurance business to assurant, inc.

* Walter Investment Management - executed stock purchase agreement pursuant to which walter has agreed to sell 100% of stock of its unit gti holdings corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
