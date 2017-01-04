版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Coach appoints Kevin G. Wills CFO

Jan 4 Coach Inc :

* Coach appoints Kevin G. Wills chief financial officer

* Coach Inc - wills joins coach from alixpartners llp, a global business advisory firm

* Coach Inc - wills replaces Jane Nielsen

* Coach Inc - wills also previously served as CFO of saks incorporated and was involved in planning saks' sale to hudson's bay company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
