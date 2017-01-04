版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-OncoCyte provides updated timelines on diagnostic test development and commercialization plans

Jan 4 OncoCyte Corp

* OncoCyte provides updated timelines on diagnostic test development and commercialization plans

* Breast cancer test development three to six months ahead of schedule; commercial launch possible in mid to late 2018

* Lung cancer test development two to three months behind schedule; commercial launch planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
