公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Bruker reports acquisition of CMO Invivo Biotech

Jan 4 Bruker Corp :

* Bruker announces acquisition of CMO Invivo Biotech to expand molecular biology, microbiology and pathology consumables and assay business

* Bruker Corp - financial details of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
