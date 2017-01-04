BRIEF-Chinook Energy provides operational and corporate update

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Chinook Energy Inc
* Chinook Energy provides operational and corporate update
* Chinook Energy Inc - Secured an $8.0 million demand revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank
* Chinook - Entered into hedges to fix AECO price of natural gas on 7,500 gigajoules/day of natural gas production at average of $3.205/gigajoule in 2017
* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects proposed disposition to have minimal impact on its funds flow
* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at approximately 5,300 boe/d.
* Chinook Energy Inc - Entered LOI to sell certain of its assets located in gold creek area of alberta for net consideration of approximately $10.5 million
* Chinook Energy Inc - Current production is approximately 3,030 boe/d and company expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at approximately 5,300 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
