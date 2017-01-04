版本:
BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics completes enrollment in phase 2 Radiant trial

Jan 4 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Cidara Therapeutics completes enrollment in phase 2 Radiant trial evaluating novel antifungal CD101 topical in vulvovaginal candidiasis

* Cidara expects to report topline data for radiant in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
