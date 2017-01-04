版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-RaNa acquires Shire's industry leading messenger RNA platform

Jan 4 Shire Plc

* RaNa acquires Shire's industry leading messenger RNA platform

* RaNa Therapeutics announces acquisition of MRT platform, an MRNA therapy platform, developed by subsidiaries of Shire

* RaNa Therapeutics says Shire to receive equity stake in RaNa and is eligible for future milestones and royalties on products developed with technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐